Currently riding high on international fame, Ram Charan’s power-packed performance in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR made him stand tall on the global pedestal. RRR not only was a roaring success at the box office but also made India proud with many international acclamations.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, social media platform Letterboxd released a candid interview with Ram Charan, wherein the star reacted to many comments by his fans. In the brief interaction, Ram Charan responded to comments ranging from compliments on his physical appearance to naming his crushes. After Ram Charan was asked to comment on him being called a “snack” by his fans, the star laughed it off and claimed that his wife Upasana Kamineni must hear this. Not just this, but the Acharya actor even revealed the names of his crushes.

The now-viral video began with the host questioning the actor how he would react to a fan saying, “Ram Charan is a f*****g snack.” Ram laughed his heart out and said, “Wow! I want my wife to hear this. Lovely! She'll be very proud I think.” Next, the actor was asked who he crushed on when he was growing up. Responding to the same, Ram Charan gave the names of two Hollywood stars Julia Roberts and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Ram said, “I don't know if I was obsessed, but every time I saw Julia Roberts, I used to be really attracted to the screen and the film. I would be locked to the TV or big screen. She had something so attractive and so unconventional. I have been her big fan since Pretty Woman. Ah! Catherine Zeta-Jones…My goodness. How can I forget her? Mark of Zorro was one of my first films. I enjoyed her work, and I've followed her work, in Entrapment and so on.”

Ram Charan was last seen in RRR and Acharya. Next, the actor will be seen doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s upcoming action drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie apart from Salman and Ram Charan also features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Daggubai Venkatesh among others. Other than this he also has S. Shankar’s Ram Charan 15 and Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan 16.

