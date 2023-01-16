Ram Charan's Fans Rushes to Click Selfies With RRR Star as He Returns to India After Golden Globes

After the Golden Globe Awards, RRR star Ram Charan returned to India on Monday and was greeted by his fans who were eager to click photos with him. A video of the actor went viral from the airport where he can be seen escorted by his security personnel after he returned to Hyderabad. Several people can be seen rushing towards him to meet the actor. A couple of fans also tried to click selfies with him to which the actor obliged.

Ram Charan, along with his co-star Jr NTR, RRR director SS Rajamouli and music composer were at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film received the Best Original Score Award for the song Naatu Naatu. The film was also selected in the Best Foreign Language Film category but lost to Argentina, 1985.

Meanwhile, the film recently bagged a Critics Choice Award. Rajamouli’s magnum opus won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. RRR was the first surprise of the evening, taking home the award for best international film. Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer film also bagged the award for the Best Original song for Naatu Naatu.

Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris and has Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

