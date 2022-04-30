Ram Charan's Fate or SS Rajamouli's Flop Sentiment Behind Average Opening of Acharya?

Megastar Ram Charan is enjoying the success of his last release, RRR. The film did extremely well at the box office. And now Acharya, Ram Charan’s latest film, has received mixed reviews at the box office since its release.

People are talking about Rajamouli’s flop sentiments that follow the actors once they give a blockbuster. If you recall, the Prabhas-starer Baahubali franchise was the biggest blockbuster at the box office of his career. However, after Baahubali, Prabhas was unable to score a single hit, with two of his films Radhe Shyam and Saaho turning out to be average performers.

After Rajamouli’s RRR, Ram Charan’s first film has now met the same fate as Prabhas. After the blockbuster hit Magadheera in 2009, Ram Charan had a string of disappointments, while Sunil failed to find success after Rajamouli’s Maryada Ramanna in 2011.

There is a belief that if an actor does a blockbuster with SS Rajamouli, his next film doesn’t work at the box office. So, movie enthusiasts speculate that Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, in which Ram Charan plays a pivotal part, will not be able to work at the box office as well.

Acharya features megastar Chiranjeevi and successful director Koratala Shiva, along with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in supporting roles. Though critics have had conflicting feelings toward Acharya. On the first day, April 29, it made Rs 7.99 crore. The popularity of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, on the other hand, will undoubtedly help the film gross a lot of money in its debut weekend. However, given the mixed reviews, the film may suffer a major decline in weekday screenings.

In terms of screen count, Acharya has been distributed in over 1150 theatres in the domestic market, with Nizam and Ceded areas having 600+ theatres, Andhra having over 500 theatres, and 650+ overseas theatres, bringing the total screen count to over 2000. The film has opened in 200+ theatres in the rest of the country.

