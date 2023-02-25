Telugu actor Ram Charan has been reaching new heights with each passing day it seems. The mega-power star of the film industry has highly impressed the masses with his spectacular acting chops and charismatic on-screen persona. With Ram Charan, ringing in his 38th birthday on March 27, this year, there awaits a special surprise for his fans. The actor’s 2009 blockbuster film Magadheera is ready to weave its magic once again on the big screens on Ram Charan’s birthday, March 27. The announcement was tweeted by Magadheera’s production company Geetha Pictures on February 23.

“On the occasion of MegaPowerstar Ram Charan’s Birthday! Re-Releasing the Sensational Industry Hit Magadheera in theaters," read the tweet. Magadeera’s film poster was also attached to the tweet. In the picture, a young Ram Charan can be seen, donning an outfit from an ancient period. He seems to pull out a sword from the scabbard, secured on his back.

Advertisement

Magadheera’s poster succeeds in taking us back to the 2009 splendour, where Ram Charan delivered a powerful performance in dual roles - Kala Bhairava and Harsha. The Ram Charan-starrer was an epic period drama, helmed by RRR director SS Rajamouli. Magadheera was produced by Allu Aravind. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Srihari, Dev Gill, and MM Keeravani in crucial roles.

Recently, Ram Charan who made a guest appearance on Good Morning America expressed his desire to work in Hollywood films. He said, “I want the directors here in Hollywood to experience the talent in India and I also want to be part of your American industry. I hope to get some good calls and good meetings in LA now."

However, the actor added that presently he is busy working on several films in India. Only after the completion of his upcoming projects, will he be able to make his Hollywood debut, clarified Ram Charan. The Telugu star is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming political thriller, temporarily titled RC 15. Produced collaboratively by Sirish and Dil Raju under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, RC 15 also stars Kiara Advani and Anjali in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here