Home » News » Movies » Ram Charan’s Magadheera To Hit Theatres Again On Actor’s Birthday

Ram Charan’s Magadheera To Hit Theatres Again On Actor’s Birthday

Magadheer’s poster succeeds in taking us back to the 2009 splendour, where Ram Charan delivered a powerful performance in dual roles - Kala Bhairava and Harsha.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 16:38 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

The announcement was tweeted by Magadheera’s production company Geetha Pictures on February 23.
The announcement was tweeted by Magadheera’s production company Geetha Pictures on February 23.

Telugu actor Ram Charan has been reaching new heights with each passing day it seems. The mega-power star of the film industry has highly impressed the masses with his spectacular acting chops and charismatic on-screen persona. With Ram Charan, ringing in his 38th birthday on March 27, this year, there awaits a special surprise for his fans. The actor’s 2009 blockbuster film Magadheera is ready to weave its magic once again on the big screens on Ram Charan’s birthday, March 27. The announcement was tweeted by Magadheera’s production company Geetha Pictures on February 23.

“On the occasion of MegaPowerstar Ram Charan’s Birthday! Re-Releasing the Sensational Industry Hit Magadheera in theaters," read the tweet. Magadeera’s film poster was also attached to the tweet. In the picture, a young Ram Charan can be seen, donning an outfit from an ancient period. He seems to pull out a sword from the scabbard, secured on his back.

Advertisement

Magadheera’s poster succeeds in taking us back to the 2009 splendour, where Ram Charan delivered a powerful performance in dual roles - Kala Bhairava and Harsha. The Ram Charan-starrer was an epic period drama, helmed by RRR director SS Rajamouli. Magadheera was produced by Allu Aravind. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Srihari, Dev Gill, and MM Keeravani in crucial roles.

RELATED NEWS

Recently, Ram Charan who made a guest appearance on Good Morning America expressed his desire to work in Hollywood films. He said, “I want the directors here in Hollywood to experience the talent in India and I also want to be part of your American industry. I hope to get some good calls and good meetings in LA now."

However, the actor added that presently he is busy working on several films in India. Only after the completion of his upcoming projects, will he be able to make his Hollywood debut, clarified Ram Charan. The Telugu star is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming political thriller, temporarily titled RC 15. Produced collaboratively by Sirish and Dil Raju under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, RC 15 also stars Kiara Advani and Anjali in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 25, 2023, 16:38 IST
last updated: February 25, 2023, 16:38 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Soars Mercury Levels In Bralette And Shorts In Sunkissed Photo, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Adorable Photos of the Actor with Pankaj Kapur, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khattar