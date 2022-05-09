Ram Charan's RRR and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 Full HD Movies Leaked On Torrent Sites

Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 3 have become one of the biggest blockbusters in India of all time. The movies, which were released in theatres received an overwhelming response from both, the audience and critics. While makers are enjoying good business from these films, it has now been reported that the two biggies have been leaked online on various torrent sites.

As reported by The Times of India, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 have become the latest target of piracy sites. Reportedly, the films have been leaked on several torrent websites in HD quality. This is an issue of concern for the makers of these films because it might impact their box office collections now. These two films are also expected to release on OTT platforms soon.

This is not the first time that a movie has been leaked on torrent websites. Just a few days back, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was also hit by piracy. Prior to this, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Ram Charan’s Acharya among others were also leaked online.

For the unversed, RRR was released in March this year. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the film depicted the lives of two freedom fighters who fought to break away from the shackles of the British empire in India. The film also featured Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn among others. It was directed by SS Rajamouli and was produced by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainment. RRR has collected over Rs 1100 crore so far worldwide. On the other hand, KGF: Chapter 2 was released in April and since then it has also been smashing box office records. It has also collected Rs 1100 crore worldwide so far. KGF: Chapter 2 starred Yash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

