Ram Charan’s Sister-in-Law Gets Married, Wife Upasana Shares Pictures

Anushpala, the sister-in-law of Telugu star Ram Charan, got married to Armaan Ebrahim in a lavish ceremony on Thursday.

Anushpala and Armaan have been dating for quite a while. They took their marriage vows in the presence of family and friends. Photos shared from the pre-wedding ceremony showed all the guests dressed in finery.

Ram Charan, in particular, looked dashing in a royal cream-coloured sherwani, while his wife Upasana Kamineni looked resplendent in a sharara set. According to reports, Ram Charan broke into some bhangra moves at the wedding. Among the most prominent guests was Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

These photos are going viral on the internet and best wishes are pouring in for the newlyweds. The bride wore a peach coloured saree and pearl jewellery, while the groom wore white. Here are the pictures of the wedding:

Upasana shared the photos on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Truly a very very special day in my life. Sooo much gratitude. Thank you for ur warm wishes & blessings for my darling sister."

Anshupala Kamineni is the daughter of the Apollo Group Vice President Shobhana Kamineni and her husband Anil Kamineni. Armaan Ebrahim is the son of former Indian F3 champion Akbar Ibrahim. He is a native of Chennai. The two had been dating for quite some time and announced their engagement in September this year.

