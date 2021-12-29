Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Kamineni, Amala Paul Get Golden Visa From UAE Govt

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni and actor Amala Paul have been awarded golden visas by the UAE government. Many celebrities from India have received this visa from the UAE government. Upasana, apart from being the wife of South star Ram Charan, is also the vice-chairman of the Apollo Health Group. Amala Paul is a popular actress known for her performances in both commercial and parallel cinema.

Bollywood stars such as Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, and singer Sonu Nigam have also received this golden visa from the government of the United Arab Emirates.

The golden visa was introduced by the UAE government back in 2019. On the basis of this visa, the recipient can establish a permanent residence in the Emirates. Apart from Bollywood actors, many South actors have also received it. Some of the popular recipients include Mammootty, Dulquer Salman, Mohanlal, and Prithviraj Sukumaran from the Malayalam industry. Amala Paul is the first Telugu artiste to receive this honour.

Amala Paul has acted in a lot of Telugu movies, of which Ratsasan and Naayak were huge hits. She starred opposite almost all the top heroes of the Telugu movie industry and is currently one of the top-billed actresses. At the peak of her career, she married director A.L Vijay, who she later divorced.

Coming back to the golden visa. With this document in place, you can carry on any business within the UAE for around 10 years without any national sponsors. The UAE has a huge Malayalee diaspora. Because of this, the golden visa was granted mostly to popular actors from Kerala. Amala Paul and Upasana receiving this prestigious visa shows that the UAE government is widening the ambit for granting this privilege.

The news of Upasana receiving this honour had made fans of Ram Charan extremely happy and proud.

