Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Faces Flak Over Her Republic Day Tweet

Upasana Konidela, wife of Telugu star Ram Charan, is quite active on social media and she voices her opinion on trending topics. She educates her followers on their health and fitness and also mobilises people on social issues. Though her social media posts are loved by her fans, a recent picture shared by Upasana drew criticism on social media.

Upasana, Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Life and the Editor-in-Chief of B Positive Magazine, on January 26, shared an edited picture of Kanyakumari’s Suchindram Temple to wish people on the Republic Day. The picture featured men and women standing amid the statues of gods and goddesses with their footwear on.

She asked her fans to caption the piece of art. “Let’s engage in building a progressive, more tolerant nation together through active involvement and inclusion without barriers. BTW see if u can spot RC and Me in this image," she wrote in her post.

Many fans were able to complete the task as they reshared the image – after highlighting the power couple. However, a couple of them appeared to be disappointed with the creativity. The fact that the image featured people standing surrounded by the statues wearing their shoes disappointed many.

“Out of the box thinking but most of the images are wearing shoes, I don’t know how many noticed it, we don’t go to the temple wearing shoes," a user wrote responding to the tweet.

Another user termed it “propaganda." “A big question is in the name of creativity, targeting Hinduism and temples. Who is behind this!," a user tweeted.

One of the users agreed that though the art is good, it is difficult to digest people with footwear on the temple art.

“Frankly I didn’t like this idea, let sanctity be maintained," another tweet read.

Netizens have demanded that Konidela should remove the tweet.

