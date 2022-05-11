Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Reveals She Tested Positive for Covid-19 Last Week, Shares her Experience

RRR actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela had tested positive for Covid-19 last week and took to her official Instagram handle to share her ordeal. Sharing a photo of herself, she wrote that she has recovered and detailed her journey. She revealed that she had a mild attack as she was vaccinated and added that nothing severe has happened to her yet.

Her post read, “Recovered & Ready to Rock & Roll - along with Rest breaks .( learning to listen to my body )Had covid last week.-Mild attack cos I was vaccinated.-Doctors prescribed only paracetamol & vitamins.-Super Scared of the aftermath - ppl say I’m gng to be drained of energy, loose hair & the onset of aches and pains. ( nothing happening as of now )-need to be mentally & physically strong not to let these affect me.-Not sure if Covid is coming back full swing ( for various reasons ) - it’s better to be safe but also live life to the fullest. Btw I only tested cos I was gng to meet my grandparents in Chennai. If not wouldn’t have even known. Thank u @zebahassan for helping me get bk in action. Special thanks to Dr Subba Reddy & Dr Veerprakash at the @theapollohospitals Hyderabad. ."

Upasana had received the coronavirus vaccine last year. She had taken to social media to share some pictures from the hospital where she took the hot.

Alongside the images, she had written, “I really felt proud getting vaccinated. This one huge leap in the positive direction towards dealing with the trauma 2020 has caused us. I encourage our fellow frontline workers to come forward to take the vaccine. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE, its safe ! Our government is doing a fantastic job & we as a nation must fight this pandemic together. I practically live in the hospital & now it’s my temple. Let’s stay safe and help heal our nation (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, he delivered a great hit this year with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actor was also seen in Acharya with his father Chiranjeevi. He is currently working on his upcoming film RC15.

