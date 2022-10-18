Ram Gopal Varma and Madhur Bhandarkar Shower Praise on Rishab Shetty's Kantara

Action thriller Kantara is basking in the success at the box office after the Hindi version was released on October 14. The film has been helmed and written by Rishab Shetty. The actor-filmmaker was also featured in the lead role. Needless to say, the film is performing well in the South and is now looking forward to a wonderful run in the Hindi belt as well. The film has managed to impress both the audience and critics with its impressive content.

It has also made a special place in the hearts of celebrities as they cannot stop gushing over the film. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known to speak his heart, has shared two cents on Kantara on his Twitter handle and heaped it with praise.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

“Just when all Filmwallas came to the conclusion that only superstars, Massive production values and spectacular VFX can bring people to theatres, a small tiny film with no names Kantara is breaking all the records off the biggies," penned the Sarkar director.

Even filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was spell bound after watching the film. The Babli Bouncer director mentioned that he got goosebumps with moist eyes at the climax.

Advertisement

“Kantara is a cinematic scintillating experience one should not miss, captivating background score, brilliant cinematography, splendidly directed and flawlessly acted by Rishab Shetty, the climax gave me goosebumps with moist eyes. I am just spellbound. Congrats to the entire team," he shared his review on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, Shilpa Shetty penned a long caption with a photo of a scene from Kantara. The excerpt from the film read: “This one is a must-watch just for the sheer brilliance of storytelling, performances, heart, faith and direction."

Advertisement

Kantara has become the highest-rated film on IMDb by surpassing Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Kantara is set against the rural backdrop of a fictional village located on the southern coast of Karnataka. It depicts the story of a generational belief system and focuses on the sacred customs of the coastal region.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here