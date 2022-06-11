Ram Gopal Varma And Producer Natti Kumar Are Now Friends

Director Ram Gopal Varma and producer Natti Kumar were embroiled in a conflict for quite some time. Their conflict escalated after the producer approached the court demanding a stay on RGV directorial Dangerous. Now, as per the latest reports, the differences between them have ended as both decided to compromise and withdraw cases against each other.

In a video shared on Twitter, Natti and Ram Gopal are seen explaining what made them file the cases against each other. Natti said that he had filed a case against the director as he was misguided by some people. On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma also said he was being provoked. Towards the end, the two have even promised to work on films together. Sharing the video, RGV wrote, “No permanent enemies in films and politics."

According to a regional entertainment website, the differences between RGV and Natti cropped up during the film Maa Istam’s release. Producer Natti approached the court seeking to stop the release of RGV’s film ‘Maa Istam’ until the veteran director paid him Rs 5 crore, which he apparently had taken some time back. The court later imposed a stay on the movie’s release.

Criticising Ram Gopal Varma, Natti had said, “Ram Gopal Varma is a big cheat. I have to give 5 crore 29 lakhs. When I ask for money, there is no response. I have worked with RGV for 20 years. The director not only cheated me, but he also fooled many people."

On the other hand, RGV also didn’t take things lightly and decided to take the legal route against Natti. He had filed a defamation case against him for making derogatory allegations. RGV also filed a complaint against Telangana High Court’s civil judge for imposing a stay on his film.

