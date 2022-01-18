Ram Gopal Varma Calls Marriage 'Jail' After Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Separation

Last night, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation after 18 long years of marital bliss, leaving millions of their fans heartbroken. Soon after, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to social media to take a dig at the institution of marriage. He wrote on Twitter, “Nothing murders love faster than marriage ..The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage."

Advertisement

He added a series of Tweets on this matter and said, “Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages."

He added, “Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it , which is 3 to 5 days."

He further stated that only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other’s ‘danger qualities.’

Advertisement

Denouncing the institution of marriage, he concluded, “Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness."

Advertisement

Prior to this, RGV had spoken up when Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa issued an identical statement on social media, confirming that they are separating. While they chose to not delve into the reason behind their split, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa said they needed to ‘take time to understand (them) as individuals for the better.’

Their statement read: “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (Aishwaryaa and Dhanush) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.