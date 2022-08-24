Ram Gopal Varma Compares SS Rajamouli’s Period Actioner To A ‘Circus’

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022. The period action drama, which starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, not only broke several box-office records in India but also garnered rave reviews from viewers across the globe, including Hollywood celebrities, after its OTT release on Netflix. While Ram Gopal Varma’s sensational comment about RRR had left netizens enraged earlier, the director has caused a stir with his latest remarks on the SS Rajamouli directorial.

Not so long ago, Ram Gopal Varma made headlines after he took to Twitter and called RRR a “gay story." Now, the Konda director shared his thoughts on the Telugu film, yet again, which has been doing the rounds on the internet of late. In a recent interview, Varma stated that he felt like he was watching a “circus" on screen while watching the period actioner. He also compared Jr NTR and Ram Charam to “professional gymnasts" as he said that their stunts in the film reminded him of Gemini Circus.

However, the 60-year-old director-producer also lauded the pan-India film as he expressed getting an “energetic experience" while watching RRR. Varma was all praise about a scene from the film where Jr NTR’s Bheem and Ram Charan’s Ramaraju save the life of a child near a railway bridge.

Meanwhile, RRR has garnered global acclaim for filmmaker SS Rajamouli. For the unversed, Rajamouli is the only Indian celebrity who will attend the Toronto International Film Festival this year as a special guest. It has also been reported that he will deliver a speech about the Telugu film industry, as well as his career, at TIFF 2022.

In other news, speculations are rife that SS Rajamouli’s RRR will also bag an Oscar nomination this year.

