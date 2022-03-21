Ram Gopal Varma 'Hates' The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri Says 'That's Why I Love You'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praises on Vivek Agnihotri’s latest movie The Kashmir Files. The 59-year-old shared a review on the movie inspired by the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Varma complimented The Kashmir Files in a YouTube video in his unique style. The filmmaker said that he loves the movie so much that he actually “hates it."

Varma said in the video, “I hate Kashmir Files because it destroyed whatever I had learned, whatever thought was right multiple times.” Varma added that he cannot go back and re-invent. “I can’t re-think how a film should be made. So I hate Kashmir Files, whether it is the director and whether it is the acting styles or it is the way the screenplay was made or various other talents who were present. I hate all of them because it made me and it made most of the filmmakers, maybe all filmmakers I would say lose our identity suddenly and we had to go back to the drawing board with our belief in the drawing board of Kashmir Files."

Varma also added, “At least if I am given a chance to make something like this I don’t believe any of us can come with the conviction with which this film got made. So I hate all the people associated with Kashmir Files but I love Vivek Agnihotri for making this happen"

Vivek responded to Varma’s review as he tweeted, “You hate The Kashmir Files RGV and that’s why I love you.”"

In his recent tweet, Varma once again praised The Kashmir Files as he wrote, “Vivek Agnihotri single handedly (footedly) kicked on the following myths asses: Only big stars can get people into theatres; Only mega budgets can get people into theatres; Only Kapil Sharma Show can get people into theatres; Only super hit songs can get people into theatres.

In another tweet, Varma had claimed, “Don’t take at face value that mainstream Bollywood, Tollywood etc are ignoring the mega success of The Kashmir Files. The reality is they are taking it more seriously than the audiences, but their silence is because they are sh*t scared."

