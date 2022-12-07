Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag: RGV Breaks The Internet As He Shares Interesting Pic ft Ashu Reddy; See Here

Ram Gopal Varma is breaking the internet with a pic featuring social media sensation Ashu Reddy. On Wednesday, director Ram Gopal Varma put out a picture with Ashu Reddy saying ‘wait for more’. Soon after, the director of hit films like Satya, Shiva, and Sarkar put out a rather intimate video with the social media sensation on YouTube. The video garnered lots of views and comments, but a section found it extremely distasteful.

The filmmaker also put out a pic from the video on Twitter and wrote, “The DANGEROUS me with the DOUBLE DANGEROUS ASHU REDDY ..Full video releasing at 9.30 pm tonite."

Advertisement

Check out the pic here:

Soon the filmmaker shared another picture. He wrote, “Where is the DANGEROUS mark in ASHU REDDY ..Full video in 30 mints at 9.30 pm."

Soon after the pic was posted, netizens took to the comments section and started criticising the director and called the picture ‘distasteful.’ While one social media user wrote, “Disgusting MAN," another commented, “So distasteful."

Ram Gopal Varma was once touted as the harbinger of change in formulaic Bollywood. But, for the past few years, he has been on the news for all the wrong reasons. From directing duds like Ram Gopa Varma Ki Aag to semi-pornographic films like Guns and Thighs, Varma’s creativity seems to have hit a thick brick wall. The latest YouTube video will perhaps disappoint his fans even more.

Advertisement

Recently, RGV hit the headlines when he reacted to the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi which has shaken the nation. Earlier this week, shocking reports emerged claiming Aftab Ameen Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in the national capital and chopped up her body into 35 pieces. While disturbing details from the alleged murder continue to surface, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and said that he hopes she haunts him.

He tweeted that instead of everyone hoping she rests in peace, he prays that he returns as a spirit and chops him into several pieces. “Instead of resting in PEACE she should come back as a spirit and cut him into 70 PIECES," he tweeted.

Advertisement

“Brutal murders can’t be prevented just by fear of law ..But they can be definitely stopped if the victims spirits come back from the dead and kill their killers ..I request God to consider this and do the needful," he added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here