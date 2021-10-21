Ram Gopal Varma Makes Cryptic Tweet, Netizens Say He is Warning Telangana Minister

Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma has directed some brilliant films. Every single theme, be it crime, romance, horror, or politics, Varma has explored it all. But nowadays, he is more active on social media than behind the camera.

In his most recent tweet, Varma wrote, “Karl Marx of that time knew that he could not stop the sunlight by blocking the palm. Nalla Balli Sudhakar should know that he could not stop the shooting of the movie Konda with insane efforts". He concluded the tweet with ‘Jai Telangana’.

His followers are interpreting this tweet as a veiled warning to Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao who it seems has issued threats to RGV to stop the shooting of the Konda movie, which is based on the lives of Konda Murali and Konda Surekha, prominent members of the Indian National Congress.

The fact that the Konda couple and Rao were bitter rivals is a well-known fact, as reported by the website thehansindia.com. The website further stated that Konda Surekha had even spoken about their animosity with Rao at the start of the movie’s shoot. Netizens are, however, still debating on who the real ‘Nalla Balli Sudhakar’ is that Varma has spoken of in his tweet.

Some TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) activists are angry with Ram Gopal Varma over what they perceive as a veiled threat. Others are daring him to come out and take names openly. Many of his followers advised him to concentrate on movies instead of getting political on Twitter.

