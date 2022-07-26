Ram Gopal Varma on Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: 'If Women Can Show Off Their Sexy Bodies Why Can’t Men?'

Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm when he decided to bare it all for a magazine photo shoot. The bold pictures of the Padmaavat actor, which spread like wildfire all over social media, quickly turned into a topic of discussion as they drew all sorts of reactions. However, it didn’t go down well with some people. Veteran director Ram Gopal Varma came to the actor’s defense as he strongly felt if women can show their sexy bodies, why can’t men?

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor received a fair share of love and trolling. While his contemporaries lauded him for the explicit photoshoot, his viral pictures were also turned into memes and his haters resorted to trolling and insults.

While talking to ET times, Ram Gopal Varma said, “I think it’s his way of demanding justice for gender equality. If women can show off their sexy bodies why can’t men? It’s hypocritical that men are judged by a different standard. Men should have as many equal rights as women."

The Satya director further added, “I think India is finally coming of age and I think this is Ranveer’s statement on gender equality."

Yesterday, two separate applications were filed with Mumbai Police requesting to register an FIR against Ranveer for “hurting sentiments of women". As per news agency ANI, the complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, an official told ANI.

The complainant demanded the registration of a case against Ranveer under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. “We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," ANI quoted the official as saying.

Recently, Ranveer Singh’s Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt supported his decision to post his nude photos on social media. During the trailer launch of the actor’s upcoming film Darlings, she was asked about her stance on the issue, to which she replied, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favorite Ranveer Singh. I love him eternally and he’s everybody’s favorite. He has given us so much at the movies, so we should only give him love."

On the professional front, The Gully Boy actor is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which will be gracing the silver screen sometime around Christmas this year. The movie will witness a box-office clash with Ganapath Part 1 and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas.

