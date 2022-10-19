RGV Praises Rishabh Shetty's Kantara: '500 Cr Budget Filmmakers Being Killed By Heart Attack...'

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been doing exceptionally well at the box office ever since it arrived in cinemas on September 30. The Kannada film, which stars and has been directed by Rishab Shetty, has earned over Rs 100 crore globally.

The movie, which was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 14, and will hit screens in Malayalam this week, has been getting appreciation from all quarters. After Prabhas, Dhanush and Anushka Shetty, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praise on the film.

RGV took to his Twitter to appreciate the movie and wrote, “The @Shetty_Rishab destroys the myth in film people that only mega budget films will pull people into theatres… #Kantara will be a major lesson for decades to come."

Varma further lauded Shetty and compared him to the demigod figure in Kantara and shared a post that read, “In the film industry now, @Shetty_Rishab is like a Shiva multiplied by Guliga Daiva and the villains are the 300 cr, 400 cr, 500 cr budget filmmakers who are being killed by a heart attack called #Kantara collections."

“Thanks to the DEVIL called @shetty_rishab all big budget film makers will now suddenly keep waking up in the night from the nightmare collections of #Kantara, Like how Shiva keeps walking up to Guliga Daiva. All film industry people will need to pay you tuition fees," Ram Gopal Varma concluded.

On Friday, pan-India star Prabhas took to Instagram to share his review of the film and revealed that he had watched it twice in theatre. He wrote: “Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!"

Earlier, Tamil superstar Dhanush heaped praise on Kantara. The actor recently watched Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and took to Twitter to appreciate the movie. He wrote, “Kantara… Mind blowing!! A must watch… Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films… keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless." (sic)

