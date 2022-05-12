Ram Gopal Varma Responds to Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood Cannot Afford Me' Comment: It is Not a Company

Actor Mahesh Babu has been making headlines lately for his statement on Bollywood not being able to afford him. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has given his opinion on the issue. In an interview with India Today, Varma said that it is Mahesh Babu’s choice as an actor but he didn’t understand what he meant by Bollywood can’t afford him.

The filmmaker said, “It is his choice as an actor. But I honestly didn’t understand what he meant by Bollywood can’t afford him. I am still unable to figure out what he meant by that because the point is, if you see the recent South Indian films, they were dubbed and released and they made whatever money they did."

Varma then reasoned that Bollywood is not a company but a label given by the media. “An individual movie company or a production house will ask you to do a film at a particular cost, so how can he generalise Bollywood, I don’t understand that. Bollywood is not a company, so his context is not understood."

Advertisement

A couple of days back, Mahesh Babu sparked controversy by saying that he doesn’t want to work in an industry (Bollywood) which cannot afford him. He was asked about his Hindi debut during a recent event to which the actor said, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier."

However, Mahesh Babu’s team later issued a press note that mentioned his statement ‘was blown out of proportion’.

“Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places," the statement read.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.