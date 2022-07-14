Ram Gopal Varma Says He is Not Gay but Reveals the Name of the ‘Only Man He Would Love to Kiss’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is currently gearing up for the release of one of his most ambitious projects titled Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon. Ahead of the film’s release, the Bollywood director in a recent interaction candidly spoke about his major inspiration behind the next venture. In addition to this, Ram Gopal Varma also opened up about his man crush.

While talking to the Firstpost, the filmmaker revealed being a massive fan of the icon mixed-martial art prodigy Bruce Lee. Varma stated that he isn’t gay, but if there is one man in this world who he wouldn’t mind kissing, it is Bruce Lee. While admiring Lee’s professional acting career, the director said that the legendary star has a great personality.

Varma said that there’s something remarkably different about Bruce Lee. The director believes that it can’t be just his power and speed that made him achieve the fandom he enjoys today, instead it is his great personality that turned him into a massive phenomenon.

“There is something remarkably different about Bruce Lee which can't be just his speed, it can't be just his power. I don't believe there is more than a 10-15 per cent difference in the punching power. It is his personality, it is his screen presence, it is his eyes. He understands the power of his stay. He will give the audience the time to react to his punch. He makes them relish it,” said Ram Gopal Varma.

During the same interaction, the filmmaker explained that his upcoming directorial is inspired by the legendary actor’s 1973 movie Enter The Dragon. He added that even the title of his film is massively inspired by the retro film.

For those unaware, actor Pooja Bhalekar essays the lead role in Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon. During a previous interview with Tribune, Bhalekar shared that she learned taekwondo at the mere age of seven and for the upcoming movie she had to undergo rigorous training in Jeet Kune Do for about three years. Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon is slated for a release on July 15, 2022.

