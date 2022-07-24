Ram Gopal Varma Says 'Indira Gandhi is Acting Like Kangana Ranaut', Actress Finds it Reassuring

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to share a tweet saying ‘Indira Gandhi is acting like Kangana Ranaut’. Impressed by the actor’s portrayal of the late Prime Minister in the teaser for her upcoming film Emergency, Ram Gopal Varma also shared a link to an old interview where Indira Gandhi can be seen talking about the tensions brewing in the state of Punjab.

Kangana Ranaut posted the screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram handle saying, “Hahaha Thank you sir, it is reassuring as I cast myself in this role." The actor took the Internet by storm after she shared the first teaser of her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’ in which she would portray India’s first and only woman prime minister Indira Gandhi.

While sharing the short snippet from the film, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Presenting ‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir’ #Emergency shoot begins."

Actor Anupam Kher also shared a poster of his look earlier this week. The actor, who is essaying the role of politician Jayaprakash Narayan, revealed in a press statement, “Kangana’s interpretation of JP Narayan is fascinating. She believes and it’s also the truth that JP Narayan is a hero of the film not just because I am playing the character. Her treatment of the character is like that of a hero."

In a recent interview with ANI, Kangana talked about changing the sentiments of the movie goers. She said, “The audience want to involve themselves much more with the narrative and the narrative should also be focused on them. The Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience."

She further added, “It’s not that people don’t want content, they want to see young filmmakers, new thought process, and refreshing ideas and not the stale typical formula films. I do believe that my instinct as a filmmaker will pay off big time."

Kangana’s last release Dhaakad proved to be disastrous at the box office. The Queen actress is now looking forward to Emergency. Her transformation into Indira Gandhi has been done by Oscar-winner David Malinowski, who has worked on films such as Darkest Hour (2017), World War Z (2013) and The Batman (2022).

