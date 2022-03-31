Ram Gopal Varma Shares Pictures of His ‘Dangerous Women’, Tags SS Rajamouli

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming Hindi lesbian crime drama Dangerous will be released in theatres soon. The film will be released on April 8 and the director is leaving no opportunity for the movie’s promotion. Recently, Varma shared a photo with the two lead actresses of the movie on Twitter and tagged filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

As the Baahubali director is basking in glory with the success of his later release RRR, Varma did not miss the opportunity to promote his upcoming film. Varma shared two pictures on Twitter. In one picture SS Rajamouli can be seen standing with RRR lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR while in the other photo RGV is seen with Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani.

Comparing the two pictures, RGV tweeted, “Well SS Rajamouli Sir if you have your DANGEROUS men like Ram Charan and Jr NTR, I also have my DANGEROUS women like Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani."

Ram Gopal’s much talked about film Dangerous has created a buzz since the trailer of the film was released in February this year. On the one side, his supporters are ecstatic that they will finally get to witness RGV’s new project, while on the other, some viewers are criticising him for inaccurately presenting lesbian relationship.

The first lesbian crime action thriller will hit theatres on April 8, 2022, in three languages of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The Hindi name of the movie is Khatra/Dangerous, the Tamil version is named Kaadhal Kaadhaldhaam and the Telugu version is Maa Ishtam.

Concerning the digital debut, Dangerous will debut on RGV’s streaming platform Spark OTT following its theatrical release, however, an official announcement has yet to be made.

Dangerous is a low-budget picture that may not receive the projected audience because there are numerous big-ticket Hindi, Telugu and Pan India films set to premiere around that time, such as K.G.F: Chapter 2, Jersey, Salaar, Ghani, Acharya, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and others.

