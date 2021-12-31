Ram Gopal Varma Takes Dig at Salman Khan Over Snake Bite Incident

A snake had bitten Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the night of December 25 at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai. He was hospitalised for a few hours and was discharged soon after. The actor, who celebrated his birthday on December 27, talked to mediapersons outside his farmhouse and explained to them what happened. He also assured everyone that he was in the pink of health. The incident is a thing of the past now but that hasn’t stopped filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma from taking a dig at Salman Khan by sharing a cartoon of a snake

RGV shared the cartoon on Instagram in which a green-colored snake is seen standing in the dock - a place in a court where the accused stands during the trial: The poster reads this is the same snake that has bitten Salman Khan. “It wasn’t me,…it was my driver," the cartoon depicted the snake as saying.

The poster reminded netizens about the hit-and-run case in which Salman Khan’s LandCruiser was involved in an accident. This incident, on the night of September 27, 2002, led to the death of one person and injuring a few others. Salman Khan was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and was sentenced to five years in jail by a trial court in May 2015. Later in December 2015, Salman had clarified in the Bombay High court that his driver Ashok Singh was at the wheel. The HC acquitted him and overturned the trial court order.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim: The Final Truth, which was released last month. The movie was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and stars Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Among Salman Khan’s upcoming films are Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and the second installment of Kick with Jacqueline Fernandez. He is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 15 on television.

