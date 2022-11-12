Ram Gopal Varma To Play a Cameo in Project K? All You Need to Know

Ram Gopal Varma has carved a niche for himself after churning out hit films like Shiva, Satya, and Bhoot, among others. However, he has also been the subject of numerous controversies. The director again came to the limelight recently after he was approached by filmmaker Nag Ashwin for a special cameo in Project K. There are reports that Ram has given his go-ahead to the offer. According to reports, he will start shooting for his part in this film soon.

Project K’s shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad, and sets have been made in and around the city for its shoot. Apart from Ram, actors Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas will play pivotal roles in the film.

Advertisement

However, there has been no official announcement by the makers on this yet.

Ram is also busy with his Youtube channel. He has a substantial fan following of more than 17,10,000 subscribers on Youtube. He constantly shares his opinions regarding films, politics and other daily events in the country.

In the latest video, he applauded director S.S. Rajamouli, saying that he is currently at the zenith of his career. He shared that Rajamouli has reached a point where the budget of the film hardly matters to him. Users loved the video and one of them wrote that Rajamouli has imitated the fight sequences of Ram’s movie Shiva, in his film Student No 1.

In addition to his channel, Ram remained in the headlines for his recently released film Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon. This film revolved around the storyline of Pooja who is inspired by the martial arts skills of Bruce Lee. Will Pooja follow his dreams or put them in the backseat forms the core theme of Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon? Despite good acting performances, this film was a commercial failure. According to reviewers, Ram had nothing novel to offer in this film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here