Ram Gopal Varma’s Meet With Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Sparks Rumours of Political Biopic

Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is perhaps one of the most controversial filmmakers in the movie industry, has just sparked new speculations. Ram Gopal Varma recently had a closed-door meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On Wednesday, Ram Gopal Varma paid a visit to Jagan Reddy at his Tadepalli home. The current political climate in the state was the topic of discussion between Jagan and Varma during their 40-minute lunch conversation, according to sources.

This sudden meeting grabbed a lot of eyeballs since Ram Gopal Varma has an affinity towards making political thrillers. He also had a previous negotiation with the Andhra Pradesh government in the dispute over the price of movie tickets. It is not known whether this meeting was about a follow-up discussion or something else.

It is also important to note that Ram Gopal Varma has already made a film called Lakshmi’s NTR which is unanimously perceived to be against the Telugu Desam Party and in favour of Jagan’s YSR Congress party. Since Varma has made his political inclinations clear, there are widespread speculations that a political biopic involves a politician from Andhra Pradesh.

Some people also think a new film targeting Pawan Kalyan and his Jana Sena Party may have been discussed during the meeting. It is believed that the YSR wants help from Ram Gopal Varma for the 2024 elections, the same way Lakshmi’s NTR helped them during the previous elections. However, these are still speculations and there was no official word from either side on what transpired between them.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma’s recent political thriller, titled Konda, failed both critically and commercially. He also recently made a female-centric martial arts-based film titled Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon, a reference to the famous Bruce Lee film. It failed to create an impact as well.

