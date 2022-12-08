Home » News » Movies » Ram Gopal Varma’s Video With Ashu Reddy Goes Viral; The Internet Is Not Impressed

Ram Gopal Varma's Video With Ashu Reddy Goes Viral; The Internet Is Not Impressed

RGV has also been embroiled in many controversies over the years because of his unabashed statements, which have been deemed offensive by a section of people.

December 08, 2022

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, many slammed him for promoting obscenity.
Ram Gopal Varma was one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of Hindi and Telugu cinema in the 90s and early 2000s. After churning out phenomenal films like Rangeela, Satya, Company and Sarkar, among others, his filmography took a plunge with a slew of flop films, some of which were widely criticised by critics and audiences alike. He has also been embroiled in many controversies over the years because of his unabashed statements, deemed offensive by a section of people. And now, a new video launched by him has brought him under public scrutiny, once again.

A few days ago, Ram Gopal Varma teased the video by posting a picture of himself with actress Ashu Reddy, with him sitting near her feet. He captioned it, “The DANGEROUS me with the DOUBLE DANGEROUS ASHU REDDY. Full video releasing at 9.30 pm tonight."

He finally released the video on Wednesday, December 7, and it quickly went viral on social media. However, the video received a lot of flak from the masses. In the video, RGV is seen taking hold of Ashu Reddy’s foot, massaging it and kissing it. He captioned the video, “A man’s worship is countless, endless and often DANGEROUS."

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, many slammed him for promoting obscenity. One user wrote, “Sometimes I feel bad for RGV, once he was one of the top directors of Indian cinema… All industry top heroes wanted to work with him…….& now." Another criticised him by enquiring, “any plans to start spa and massage therapy centres in future?"

The word Dangerous that Ram Gopal Varma has been highlighting in his posts is a reference to his upcoming film Dangerous, starring Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on December 9.

