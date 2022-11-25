Ram Kapoor to Shaheer Sheikh; Know Which Swanky Car Your Favourite Celebs Own

One of the most popular faces of the television industry is Ram Kapoor. The actor had catapulted to fame for his portrayal of Jai Walia in Kasamh Se and gained immense love for his character Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Ram Kapoor is known for his love for fast and high-end sports cars. And now he has grabbed the headline for adding one more beauty to his garage- A swanky Ferrari Portofino that comes with exterior and performance upgrades. This Italian convertible grand tourer's approximate price is Rs 3.60 crore. Ram Kapoor went for the signature red colour. The Ferrari Portofino M boasts new features with an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Check it out here-

The actor previously purchased a striking metallic blue Porsche 911 Carrera S. He also has Mercedes-AMG G63 and BMW X5 in his garage. Apart from Ram Kapoor, there are many other TV celebrities who own luxurious cars. Check it out here:

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is a proud owner of a DC vanity van, a Volvo XC90 and a Mercedes S350. Out of his collection, the luxurious sedan Mercedes Benz S350 is the most expensive car. The car is priced at approximately Rs. 1.40 crore.

Ronit Bose Roy

Ronit Bose Roy known for his performances in Kasauti Zindagi Ki, 2 States and Hostage, is an automobile enthusiast. He is a proud owner of the Audi R8. The convertible costs approximately Rs 2.30 crore.

Asim Riaz

A popular youth icon and a former Bigg Boss contestant, Asim Riaz too owns a BMW 5 series which costs a whopping Rs 1.62 crore.

Shaheer Sheikh

Popular for playing the role of Arjun from Mahabharat on Star Plus, Shaheer Sheikh too owns a swanky Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet car that is priced approximately at Rs 70 Lakhs.

