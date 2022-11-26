Ram Kapoor, Wife Gautami Kapoor Adds Swanky Red Ferrari To Their Car Fleet

Ram Kapoor has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has starred in several daily soaps and films. Over the years, the actor won the hearts of the masses with his exceptional acting chops. Ram has also maintained an active social media presence and often treats his fans to his family life, anecdotes and even updates on his professional work. The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor has now become the talk of the town recently, owing to his expensive purchase.

The actor and his wife Gautami Kapoor are the proud owners of the bright red Ferrari Portofino. Pictures of the car with the couple are making rounds on social media. The Italian beauty is a 4-seater convertible grand-tourer and is known for its motorsport legacy. The car is estimated to price at Rs 3.5 crore.

The photo shows Ram and Gautami standing beside their new beauty as they posed for the camera. “Actor Ram Kapoor is sorted bhai," the caption of the post read:

Even Gautami reacted to the post in the comments section and wrote, “Hahahaha viral bhayani you’re too sweet."

Look at the post here:

Speaking about the Ferrari Portofino, it is powered by a 3.9-litre-twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that generates 600PS of maximum power and 760Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels through an electronic differential.

There is no denying that Ram is a huge fan of high-end cars and bikes and has his own collections. Among them is the Porsche 911 Carrera S which is worth more than Rs 1.8 crore.

Ram Kapoor has been a part of several hits television shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasamh Se, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and many more. Along with the TV shows, the actor has also been featured in various films including Student Of The Year, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Humshakals, Baar Baar Dekho and many more.

