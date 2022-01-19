Ram Kapoor’s Luxurious Villa in Alibaug is Nothing Less Than a Paradise, See Pics

Ram Kapoor is one of the few TV actors who despite being away from the small screen for some time still rules the hearts of his fans. Ram Kapoor is best known for his performances in TV shows like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He is married to actress Gautami Kapoor since 2003. The couple, who live in Mumbai and have two holiday homes in Goa and Khandala, bought a luxurious villa in Alibaug recently and pictures of their bungalow are everything nice.

The four-bedroom villa, which is a part of a project called Aangan at Aavas, is nothing less than a paradise. It is special in many ways. To begin with, the bungalow is designed by interior decorator Sussanne Khan, who is the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan. It is surrounded by a garden area and has a grand bedroom with a view of a private pool.

The dining area looks like this:

The living room in Ram Kapoor’s Alibaug villa comes with the best views of lush green garden and a pool. It has a contemporary touch.

Last year in July, Sussanne Khan also have her fans a tour of the villa. Check it out here:

Ram Kapoor bought the Alibaug villa at a price of Rs 20 crore. Previously, in an interview with ETimes, the actor shared why he bought the villa: ‘I have holiday homes in Goa and Khandala, so there was no reason to find one more. But, since 2017, I was looking for a property, which would be an extension of my home in South Mumbai, and now, given the quick access to Alibaug, I thought it would be a good idea to buy this home.’

Ram Kapoor is best-known for his work in TV shows such as Kyunkii… Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane and Kasamh Se. Ram Kapoor has also worked in movies such as Student Of The Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Karthik Calling Karthik, Baar Baar Dekho and A Suitable Boy.

