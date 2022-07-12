Ram Pothineni Praises Director Lingusamy For Launching Him In Tamil Industry

Actor Ram Pothineni is busy with the promotion of his upcoming bi-lingual film The Warriorr. The N Lingusamy directorial will be released in Telugu and Tamil languages on July 14. At a recent pre-release event of the movie Ram Pothineni expressed his gratitude to Lingusamy for launching him in the Tamil film industry.

The actor, who is a well-known name in Tollywood, made his debut with N Lingusamy’s short film Adayalaam in 2002. However, Ram Pothineni’s first feature film in Telugu was Devadasu, which was released in 2006.

In a recent interview while talking about his upcoming film The Warriorr, Pothineni praised Lingusamy and expressed his gratitude for giving him his first break.

“Director Lingusamy has been one of the successful commercial directors," said Pothineni while talking about blockbuster movies of Lingusamy like Run and Sandakozhi.

Pothineni also thanked Lingusamy for choosing him for the lead role in The Warrior. Talking about his upcoming movie, he said it is an action film that will entertain the audience.

Apart from Pothineni, the film features Aadhi Pinisetty, Krithi Shetty, Akshara Gowda and Nadhiya.

Narrating his journey in the film industry, Pothineni said that his debut was the short movie Adayalam. The film gave him the Best Actor Award at the famous Europe Film Festival. Later he got many offers from directors like Aascar Ravichandran and Shankar.

“A Telugu director-producer YVS Chowdary came down to Chennai and insisted that I act in his film and took me to Hyderabad,’’ he said.

He said that he was waiting for such an opportunity in Tamil Industry and always wanted to work with director Lingusamy.

“I’ve been trying to make my Tamil debut all these years, because it is here that I learned everything in cinema, from acting to dance, and I’m glad it’s finally happening."

Pothineni also shared about his struggle after he suffered from slip disc and spine injury recently. He said that it took him 5 months to recover and he was not fit for the role in The Warriorr.

“I’d completely built up my physique by the time I got injured and then I had to undergo the entire process of physical transformation to play this role," the actor said.

The Warriorr has been bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi. It marks the Tamil debut in a feature film for Ram Pothineni.

