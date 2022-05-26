Ram Pothineni Tweets Lyrical Video of Rajjeev Salur’s Next 11:11

Rajjeev Salur’s upcoming movie, 11:11 has generated tremendous buzz on social media. The action film is reportedly based on an out-of-the-box concept. Recently, superstar Ram Pothineni tweeted the YouTube link to a lyrical video from 11:11 on his Twitter handle.

“Enjoy this beautiful melody from the movie 11:11 by the one n only #Manisharma garu.

My best wishes to Rajjeev Salur & the rest of the team. Love," Pothineni’s tweet read.

The lyrical video of the melodious song, Emaindho, has gone viral with over 23,000 views in 24 hours. The song has been sung by Armaan Malik and its music has been composed by Mani Sharma. Fans are loving the sizzling chemistry between Rajeev and Varsha in the lyrical video.

The film features Rajeev and Varsha Vishwanath in the lead roles. Apart from Rajjeev and Varsha, the cast of the film includes Sadan, Lavanya, Raja Ravindra and Raja Sri. 11:11 is directed by Kittu Nalluri and bankrolled by Tiger Hills Production and Swastika Films. The film was shot in Hyderabad.

The motion poster of 11:11 was launched earlier this year and it offered a glimpse of its thrilling storyline. The motion poster shows Rajjeev Salur performing edge-of-the-seat action scenes with aplomb. The motion poster has also gone viral with over 200,000 views on YouTube.

It is worth noting that Megastar Chiranjeevi launched the first look poster of the film last year. Rajjeev Salur is the son of prominent music director, Saluri Koteswara Rao, also known as Koti, who has composed music for more than 475 movies in Telugu and Kannada. Rajjeev works mainly in the Telugu film industry and has starred in films like Ori Devudoy and Titanic.

