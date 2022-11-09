Ram Pothineni’s BoyapatiRAPO Goes On Floors With High-Octane Action Sequence

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni has proven his mettle as a versatile actor in films like Pandaga Chesko, Nenu Sailaja, Hello Guru Prema Kosame, iSmart Shankar, and Red, among others. Now, he is all set to impress the audience, yet again, with the upcoming action entertainer, tentatively titled BoyapatiRAPO. Ram kicked off the filming of this Boyapati Sreenu directorial on November 8 by shooting a high-octane action sequence at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Boyapati is leaving no stone unturned in making the fight sequences of BoyapatiRAPO a cut above other action films. To achieve this feat, the director has reportedly shared a lot of inputs with the renowned action director Stun Shiva.

Several media reports suggest that Shiva has choreographed the action sequences in the film keeping Boyapati’s viewpoint in mind. So, the audience can expect some power-packed action scenes in this Ram Pothineni-starrer.

In addition to that, it is said that Boyapati Sreenu has hired a team of highly skilled technicians for taking care of other aspects of BoyapatiRAPO. Editor Tammiraju, cinematographer Santosh Detake and music composer S Thaman comprise the film’s technical crew. As per reports, the makers have roped in popular actress Sreeleela for playing the female lead in the Tollywood project.

Billed as a pan-India film, BoyapatiRAPO will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. Srinivasaa Chitturi has produced this movie under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screens. It is being presented by Pavan Kumar. Further details about the action entertainer have been kept under wraps by the makers. BoyapatiRAPO’s release date also remains unknown as of yet.

