Ram Pothineni’s The Warriorr Collects Just Rs 70 Lakh on Day 8

Ram Pothineni’s Warriorr, which hit the theatres on July 14, had a disastrous weekend. The movie has collected only Rs. 14 crore, approximately 30% of the Warriorr’s budget. On Monday and Tuesday, the movie fell flat. The collection of the movie on the release date went well but gradually declined.

On Day one, here’s how much Warriorr collected.

Nizam: 1.95 Crore

Ceded: 1.06 Crore

West Godavari- 67 Lakhs

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana- 7.02 Crores

Local sources report that the cost of the tickets is worrying the audience. They say that in single-screen theatres, the cost is Rs. 175, while in the multiplex, the cost has reached up to Rs.295. A movie buff said, “if four members of a family go for the movie at Multiplex. They have to give per person Rs.295. The total cost will then reach Rs.1200.’’ Furthermore he said, “If we include snacks, transport and petrol charges then it may reach up to Rs. 2000. The middle class cannot afford these rates."

Advertisement

The collection of the Warriorr in the last eight days.

Day 1- 12.2 Crore

Day 2- 6.35 crore

Day 3- 4.35 crore

Day 4- 6.1 crore

Day 5- 1.7 crore

Day 6- 1.35 crore

Day 7- 1.15 crore

Day 8- 0.7 crore

Warriorr, directed by N Lingusamy, was made on a lavish scale. The movie was released worldwide. The film was released in over 1280 theatres across the world.

With the performance of the movie declining, fans are appreciating Ram Potheneni’s role. In the film, he played an IPS officer. Krithi Shetty played the role of a radio jockey. Aadhi Pinisetty was performing the role of Guru, the villain in Warriorr. For supporting roles, Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, Jayaprakash, Divya Sripada, Naga Mahesh, Ramachandran Durairaj and Master Raghavan were roped in.

Srinivas Chitturi’s production house Srinivasa Silver Screen bankrolled the project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.