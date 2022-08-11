Ram Pothineni’s The Warriorr Is Available On DisneyPlus Hotstar

Following its theatrical release in July this year, Ram Pothineni’s action crime drama film ‘The Warriorr’ has finally been released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Disney+ Hotstar recently shared a 15-second video of Ram on their official Twitter handle to break the news. Krithi Shetty, Aadhi, as well as director Lingusamy, were also tagged in the tweet.

Renowned stunt choreographer team Anbariv too found a mention in the post.

Advertisement

In addition to that, Disney+ Hotstar has shared yet another poster related to this film’s streaming on Twitter.

Meanwhile, netizens are eager to know the release date of the Tamil version of ‘The Warriorr’.

The Warriorr was released on July 14 in Telugu and Hindi languages. This Ram Pothineni-starrer was criticised by film critics and audiences alike for presenting a routine storyline. However, performances by the film’s star cast were lauded by many. Devi Sri Prasad’s music and the film’s action sequences were also largely appreciated. Songs like Bullet and Whistle from the film went on to become blockbuster hits.

Bullet is currently trending at number 11 under ‘Top Music Videos’ on YouTube. Viveka penned the lyrics of this chartbuster. Silambarasan TR & Haripriya lent their vocals to this song. Ram and Krithi left everyone impressed with their electrifying moves in the song’s music video.

Advertisement

The song Whistle, by Anthony Daasan and Srinisha Jayaseelan, has also been receiving a lot of love from fans.

Advertisement

However, despite its strengths, The Warriorr failed to strike a chord with the masses and ended up tanking at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni will next be seen in Boyapati Srinu’s highly-anticipated film, which remains untitled as of yet. On the other hand, Krithi Shetty is all primmed for the release of her upcoming film Macherla Niyojakavargam. She will also be seen in filmmaker Venu Sriram’s next, titled Icon. Furthermore, Krithi is set to share the screen space with Suriya in Vanangaan, written and directed by Bala.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here