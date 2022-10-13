Ram Setu, Har Har Mahadev and Thank God Set For Diwali Clash at Box Office; To Release on 25 Oct

The silver screen is ready for the festive season - a number of films are slated to release a day after Diwali. On October 25, three alluring movies are going to be making their debut on the big screen. The movies- Har Har Mahadev, Ram Setu, and Thank God- all of which belong to different genres, will clash in adjacent theatres for the attention of moviegoers at the same time. Whether movies have enough action for the audiences or not, it seems like the box office for sure will.

The first of the three movies, Har Har Mahadev, is the 1st multilingual Marathi film ever. Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, the movie is a retelling of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s story. It also chronicles the life and journey of Baji Prabhu Deshpande. Popular actors such as Subodh Bhave, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharad Kelkar, and Sayli Sanjeev feature in lead roles in the movie. The film is an inspirational account of a historical fight where 300 warriors fought with an army of 12,000 adversary troops and secured victory through sacrifice.

Ram Setu, on the other hand, is a Hindi movie starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Satya Dev, Nasser, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pravesh Rana, and Jennifer Piccinato. The action-adventure movie’s plot is apparently centred around atheist archaeologist-turned-believer Akshay Kumar’s efforts to single-handedly prove the true existence of Ram Setu before it is destroyed by evil forces.

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Thank God is less serious, portraying a storyline revolving around the latter playing the Game of Life with the legendary Chitragupt (“CG") to redeem himself of all his sins. The movie, directed by Indra Kumar, also features Rakul Preet Singh, Devgn’s co-star from De De Pyaar De. The movie is also unique for being the first time Malhotra and Devgn are collaborating.

The clash of the three start-studded movies is on track to make this Diwali all the more extravagant.

