'Rama Rao On Duty Larger-Than-Life Action-Thriller': Director Sarath Mandava

Rama Rao on Duty is heading to theatres on July 29. Debutant director Sarath Mandava, in a recent interview,

said, “Rama Rao on Duty is a larger-than-life investment thriller starring a mass star like Ravi Teja. A missing case is dealt with by the police or crime department. But the main point is why Rama Rao as a civil officer had to deal with this case."

Let’s know a bit more:

Since when has the story of Rama Rao on duty been in your mind?

Advertisement

Sarath Mandava: Stories are always going around in the mind. This is an idea from four years ago. After Ravi Teja came into the story, some changes were made to suit his image.

“If you watch the trailer, there is a lot of action. But what Ravi Teja garu means is audience entertainment. I don’t think comedy is the only entertainment. True entertainment is engaging the audience. It also has a fun factor," the director added.

Ravi Teja’s cinema means mass entertainment. The audience wants something new in that too. What is new in Rama Rao on Duty?

Sarath Mandava: The story is very unique. I will not say that it is a path-breaking story but I can say that it will be very different. I have taken special care not to repeat the shades of Ravi Teja’s past films.

Tell us about the title Rama Rao on Duty.

Sarath Mandava: Rama Rao is a powerful name. That name needs no introduction. Junior NTR, who came with the same name, later became a big hero. KTR is also a great leader. Rama Rao is an inspiring personality. That’s why I named this character Rama Rao.

Advertisement

Is this a film based on true events?

Yes. We have made a movie based on some real events. One such incident is in my experience.

Advertisement

Will there be a sequel to Rama Rao on Duty?

Sarath Mandava: There are no plans for a sequel at the moment. But this is a burning issue. If anyone comes with an interest to continue this, I am ready to share my thoughts.

New movies to be made?

Sarath Mandava: Nothing yet. Currently, my focus is on Rama Rao on Duty.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here