Rama Rao on Duty To Khiladi, Ravi Teja To Soon Update Fans on These Films

Mass Raja Ravi Teja made a comeback in the industry with the release of Krack in 2020. The actor is now working on a series of films. Producers are queuing up to make films with him. Ravi Teja has five back-to-back films lined up for release. Mass Raja, on the occasion of his 54th birthday, is all set to announce the details of his new projects.

According to reports, Ravi Teja is getting remuneration of over Rs 10 crore for each film. Ravi Teja’s career had hit the rock bottom but with Gopichand Malineni’s Krack, the actor regained his lost glory. The crime thriller was a blockbuster hit. The actor has a series of films at different levels of production. Here’s an update:

Khiladi, helmed by Ramesh Verma, will be released on February 11. The pucca mass song from the movie is set to launch on January 26. A poster has also been released.

Advertisement

In Rama Rao on Duty, Ravi Teja is playing the role of a government officer. Helmed by director Sarath Mandava, the shoot is currently underway. The teaser of the film will be released on Ravi Teja’s birthday.

Dhamaka, touted to be a perfect commercial entertainer, will soon go on floors. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the first look poster of the film will be unveiled on January 26, along with the latest updates on the film’s shooting.

Tiger Nageswara Rao, the first pan-India project of the Krack star, will see him playing a notorious thief in Stuartpuram. Directed by Vamsee, the film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is rumoured that Ravi Teja is taking a remuneration of Rs 18 crore for this film. An update on the same will be made on Ravi Teja’s birthday.

Ravanasura, helmed by Sudhir Verma recently went on floors. The film will be shot in locations of Hyderabad. Bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under the banner - Abhishek Pictures, RT Teamworks, Ravi Teja will be seen in the lead role but with negative shades.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.