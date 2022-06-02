Raman Aandalum To Yeraasaathi: A Special Playlist To Mark Ilaiyaraaja's Birthday

June 2 marks the birthday of renowned music maestro Ilaiyaraaja. In a career spanning 46 years, Ilaiyaraaja has scored music for more than 1,000 films. In many of his hit songs, Ilaiyaraaja has included the chorus section. For those who don’t know, chorus is a repeated section which contains the primary musical and lyrical motifs of a song.

Sutha Chemba Pacha Nellu

Ilaiyaraaja used the chorus section in the song Sutha Chemba Pacha Nellu for Annakili, directed by Devraj- Mohan. S. Janaki has provided her vocals to this song. The chorus singers complemented well to S. Janaki’s voice in this song.

Raman Aandalum

In the song, Raman Aandalum from the film Mullum Malarum, S.P. Balasubramanian’s voice was complemented in a beautiful way with chorus. The song was a hit and Rajinikanth’s electrifying dance moves were the highlight of this song. Mullum Malarum was directed by J. Mahendran. It was based on a novel written by Uma Chandran.

Yeraasaathi

Many admired the choice of ragas selected for this song. Arunmozhi and Malaysia Vasudevan have provided their vocals. The song was from the film En Uyir Thozhan.

Nadam Ezhundadhadi

This classic number is from the film Gopura Vasalile. It was written and directed by Priyadarshan. Nadam Ezhundadhadi was an instant hit. This song is also remembered for the beautiful amalgamation of classical dance. Karthik, Bhanupriya, Suchitra, Junior Balaiya, Janakaraj and others were a part of this film.

These songs are still cherished by people. They applaud the fact that Ilaiyaraaja rendered heartfelt compositions for nearly every emotion.

Apart from these heartfelt compositions, what has excited Ilaiyaraaja’s fans a lot today is his concert which will start from 06:30 pm onwards. The concert will be held in Codissia Ground, Coimbatore. These details were shared on Twitter by Ilaiyaraaja. Titled Raaja- Live in Concert, it is expected that other singers will also perform in the concert.

