Ramanand Sagar's Son Reacts to Adipurush Controversy, Asks 'How Can You Stop Anyone...?'

Filmmaker Ramanand Sagar’s son, Prem Sagar, has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the teaser of director Om Raut’s Adipurush, which stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The film is based on the Ramayana, which was famously adapted for television by Ramanand Sagar.

The TV adaptation is still considered the most iconic depiction of the mythological epic. In an interview with The Times of India, Prem Sagar appeared to back Om Raut’s right to interpret Ramayana in his own way.

“How can you stop anyone from creating anything?" he asked, adding that “dharma changes with time" and that “Om Raut did what he felt was okay." Prem Sagar, however, didn’t take any sides.

The Adipurush teaser is facing massive backlash on social media ever since its release. While some are complaining about ‘poor VFX’, others claim that the film is ‘misrepresenting’ Lord Ram and Ravana. The head priest of Ayodhya’s Ram temple also demanded an immediate ban on the film.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the head priest alleged that the film wrongly portrays Lord Ram, Hanuman and Ravana and is therefore against their dignity. “Making a film is not a crime but they should not be made to create deliberate controversies to hog the limelight," head priest Satyendra Das said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also accused the filmmakers of wrongly depicting the Hindu deities in the teaser. “I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it," he said as reported by Indian Express.

