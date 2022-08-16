Ramayan Fame Dipika Chikhlia of Tags Pakistan PMO in Independence Day Tweet, Deletes

It is a well-known fact that errors committed on social media occasionally tend to stick around forever online. Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who immortalised Sita on screen with her powerful performance in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, recently made an embarrassing error on social media that subjected her to some vicious trolling.

Like many other celebrities wishing their fans a very happy 75th Independence day, Dipika also tweeted a heartfelt note to all her followers. However, she ended up tagging the Pakistan Prime Minister’s office (PMO) in her tweet. She probably wanted to tag the Indian PMO but erroneously tagged the wrong Twitter handle. Dipika Chikhlia posted the Independence Day 2022 wish on social media on August 15 alongside a picture of herself wearing a white kurta and waving the flag of India. “Happy Independence Day, PakPMO," she tweeted.

Although she realised the goof-up later and was quick to delete the tweet, the internet can be too quick for you in such cases. She was too late as users had already taken screenshots of her tweet, which was shared all over social media, accompanied by severe trolling.

“Hey Prabhu, kahaan hai aap?Ab toh avtaar lena hi hoga," said a Twitter user, referring to her role as Sita. Another netizen trolled her saying, “Shehbaz Sharif has a huge fan following in India. Global Leader. Another user even made a hilarious remark saying Sita in Kalyug was greeting Ravana instead of Ram.

Dipika later uploaded another video on Instagram, wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day, without any errors this time.

On August 15, India celebrated its 76th Independence Day. Several well-known people and significant figures took part in the Har Ghar Tiranga social media campaign by posting pictures of themselves with the flag.

