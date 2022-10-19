Ramayan Fame Dipika Chikhlia's Fans Say Her Instagram Reel 'Doesn't Suit Image of Sita'

Dipika Chikhlia is best known for her role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s television series Ramayan. The actress is also known for her debut film Sun Meri Laila (1983), opposite Raj Kiran and three Hindi films with Rajesh Khanna, which were Rupaye Dus Karod, Ghar Ka Chiraag and Khudai. Keeping up with the digital age, Dipika, who enjoys a sizeable fan following on her Instagram handle, had shared an interesting transformation reel. While many netizens were floored by her video, others were quite critical of it.

On Tuesday, Dipika took to her Instagram handle and shared a video that first showed her in a simplistic avatar but following a smooth transition, she transforms elegantly into a satin green grown as she swirls in style and walks like a ramp model. Her caption read, “Change and transformation". Enamored by her swag, one of her fans wrote, “Ain’t no competition of this diva". Another fan commented, “OH MY GOD!! The transition (with heart emojis)". Someone also said, “The most elegant lady".

However, on the other hand, some of the fans were miffed. One of the users enquired, “Aapki har ghar mein Puja hoti hai Sita Maa fir Aisa avtar kyu?(You are worshipped in every household then why this avatar?)". Another fan wrote, “This doesn’t suits to you as per your decent image of Sita". Someone also also commented, “Aapko sab Sita Maiya Ke Roop Mein Dekhte Hai. Please kabhi galat post mat dalna(Everyone sees you in the form of Goddess Sita. Please don’t post something wrong)".

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan originally aired between 1987 and 1988 on DD National and it was narrated by Ashok Kumar and the director Ramanand Sagar. The music was composed by Ravindra Jain. The show became most watched television series in the world, it had a viewership of 82 percent. The series was reaired during the 2020 Coronavirus Lockdown and broke several viewership records globally which includes setting a record for the most watched TV show in the world, with 77 million viewers on 16 April 2020.

