Ramayan’s Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia On Backlash for Now Deleted Photos: ‘Feeling Bad That I Have Been Trolled’

Ramayan’s Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia had recently attended a school reunion. The actress was seen wearing ‘school uniform’ and was enjoying her time with her friends. However, many fans were not impressed with the pictures. They had even seen a glass on Dipika’s hand andeven asked what drinkshe was having. After facing the backlash, the actress decided to delete the pictures. Now, she has opened up about it.

Talking to ETimes, Depika Chikhlia said, “I never want to hurt my fans. I am feeling bad that I have been trolled. I am feeling bad that I have hurt my fans’ sentiments. I am aware that people see me as Sita and not as Dipika. I realised people had got unhappy (so deleted the post). There’s enough happening in the world. Why add one more issue?"

Advertisement

She further added, “I am not justifying what I have done. I am clear that it was a mistake on my part. I am not trying to evade my larger-than-life image and explain that main insaan hoon (I am human). I was not drinking alcohol. I am not into alcohol. It was just a small get-together between old friends getting into a nostalgic mood. "

Dipika had posted pictures with her friends on Sunday. She donned a school uniform and captioned the pictures as ‘back to school’. However, the look did not go down well with netizens. A certain section of fans, who still consider Dipika as ‘Sita Maa’ were left disappointed and unhappy. Netizens took to the comment section of Dipika’s post and argued that this look doesn’t ‘suit’ her. “Ye Apka Khon Sa Avtar Hai…? Sorry, Dekh Kar Bilkul bhi Acha Nahi Laga…(Which is this avatar of yours? Sorry, but I didn’t like it at all)," one of the comments read. “Aapko aise kpde nhi pehnne chaiye dipikaji hamne aapko devi ka drja diya hua h so (You shouldn’t wear such clothes, we have given you the status of a Goddess)," another person wrote. One of the social media user also dropped a crying emoji and asked “Maa, yeh aapke haath mein kaunsi drink le rakhi hai?" Following the backlash, Dipika deleted her post from Instagram.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.