Rambha Shares 'Fun Loaded' Vacation Pictures From Bahamas. Check Them Here

Actor Rambha is currently enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas with her family. Sharing some pictures on her Instagram page, Rambha wrote, “A Family trip to the Bahamas after a long gap, fun loaded." In the photographs, Rambha is seen having some fun time with her family.

Take a look:

Rambha is among the most versatile female actors in South India. In the 90s, she was at the peak of her acting career. She has shared screen space with the likes of Rajinikanth, Ajith, and Kamal Haasan. She has also acted with young heroes in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films.

In 2010, after marrying Indrakumar Pathmanathan, a Canada-based Sri Lankan Tamil businessman, Rambha settled in Toronto, Canada. She is now a proud mother of two daughters and a son. It’s been 14 years since she left the film industry, but through her social media accounts, Rambha has stayed in touch with her fans.

Rambha has acted in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpur, and Punjabi films.

The actor got her first hit with her Telugu debut Aa Okkati Adakkuu directed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana. Following the success of the film, there was no turning back for her. Not only in Telugu cinema, but she has also acted opposite all the lead actors of Bollywood, Kollywood, and Sandalwood industries.

To name a few, some of her hit films include Bombay Priyudu, Judwaa, Gharwali Baharwali, Bandhan, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, and Sargam. She was last seen playing a supporting role in a 2011 Malayalam movie titled Filmstar.

