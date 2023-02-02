Prominent film personality Ramesh Deo was known for some brilliant roles in Marathi and Hindi movies. The producer-actor passed away on 2 February last year at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after a heart attack. Deo started his career as a villain in Hindi cinema with Aarti in 1962. He went on to deliver memorable roles with actors like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini and Dharmendra in prominent films including Anand, Aap Ki Kasam, Mere Apne and Dream Girl.

The actor, who was survived by his actor-wife Seema Deo along with his sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo was 93 years old. On the occasion of his first death anniversary, let us have a look at a few unknown facts about the late actor:

Deo, who was brought up in Kolhapur, faced the camera for the first time when he appeared in a Marathi movie titled Paatlaachi Por in 1951. After that Deo enrolled himself as a junior artiste and used to get Rs 25 for a day’s work.

Deo began his career with the film ‘Andhala Marto Dola’ in 1956. “Aarti" was his first Bollywood movie.

The actor was conferred with a lifetime achievement award at the 52nd International Film Festival of India, Goa.

In the 80s, the actor donned a producer’s hat. He even directed around eight Marathi movies, including Jeeva Sakhaa, Senani Sane Guruji, Chor Chor, and Chal Gammat Karu. He was also known for making many successful ad films.

Ramesh Deo’s entry into films happened by chance. As a college student, Deo was attracted to a girl who wanted to watch a film being made. All credit to his father’s clout, the young Deo and his friends along with the girl got access to the sets of a Marathi film featuring Rajan and Baby Shakuntala.

Once Deo was returning from a shoot in Ratnagiri, 80 kilometres from Kolhapur, Deo had an epiphany at a tea shop. The actor got shocked when he realized that the tea seller, who was working in Deo’s own backyard, had failed to recognize him. This was when he decided to work in Hindi films and shifted to Mumbai to get more fame.

