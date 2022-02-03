Ramesh Deo Last Rites Performed, Mahesh Manjrekar and Ashutosh Gowariker Pay Respect

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo was last rites were performed on Thursday afternoon in Mumbai. Several celebrities and friends including Mahesh Manjrekar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Raza Murad and Suresh Oberoi, paid their last tribute to the actor. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray also attended Deo’s funeral.

Several pictures from the actor’s last rites have been shared on social media. The late actor’s wife Seema Deo and his sons, Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo can also be seen in these pictures.

Advertisement

Ramesh Deo breathed his last on Wednesday, February 2, following a heart attack. He was 93. Confirming the news, his son Abhinay said, “He passed away due to a heart attack around 8.30 pm tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital." Following the news of his demise, several actors and fans took to Twitter and mourned the loss.

Madhuri Dixit her grief and wrote, “Saddened to hear the news of evergreen personality, Shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Condolences to the family. #RIP #RameshDeo sir." Urmila Matondkar also paid her condolences and tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the sudden exit of the evergreen personality of Marathi cinema, Legendary shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Deepest condolences to the family #OmShanti."

Advertisement

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also dropped a throwback picture with Ramesh Deo on Twitter and mentioned that his death is the end of an era. “Sad to know the demise of veteran actor #RameshDev ji. End of an Era, His contribution to Indian Cinema is immense, he will always be remembered for his Memorable performance in Marathi & Hindi films. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and admirers. #OmShanti," he wrote. Politicians including Praful Patel, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari among others also grieved on the loss.

Ramesh Deo worked in around 285 Hindi movies and 190 Marathi films. Some of his super hit movies include Anand, Sanjog, Aapki Kasam, Mere Apne, Mr. India, Khilona, Jolly LLB and Hulchul among others. Ramesh Deo’s demise is a great loss to the nation and to the film industry.

Deo is survived by his wife and two sons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.