Ramesh Deo No More: Madhuri Dixit, Mahesh Manjrekar and Others Pay Tribute To The Legendary Actor

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away on Wednesday, February 2, following a heart attack. He was 93. Deo had worked in several super hit movies including Anand, Sanjog, Aapki Kasam, Mere Apne, Mr. India, Khilona, Jolly LLB and Hulchul among others. Ramesh Deo’s demise is a great loss to the nation and to the film industry.

Several actors and politicians took to social media and paid tribute to the late actor. Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter and expressed her grief. “Saddened to hear the news of evergreen personality, Shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Condolences to the family. #RIP #RameshDeo sir," she wrote. Urmila Matondkar also paid her condolences and tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the sudden exit of the evergreen personality of Marathi cinema, Legendary shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Deepest condolences to the family #OmShanti."

Advertisement

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar also recalled he met Ramesh Deo recently and the late actor jokingly asked him to offer some role in his film. “I had met him a month ago during a felicitation programme, where he had come and I still remember he jovially asked me to offer him some role in my films. And even yesterday we were talking about him that he is so energetic at this age as he celebrated his birthday a couple of days back," Manjrekar told The Times of India.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also dropped a throwback picture with Ramesh Deo on Twitter and mentioned that his death is the end of an era. “Sad to know the demise of veteran actor #RameshDev ji. End of an Era, His contribution to Indian Cinema is immense, he will always be remembered for his Memorable performance in Marathi & Hindi films. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and admirers . #OmShanti," he wrote.

Advertisement

Several politicians including Praful Patel, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari among others also grieved on the loss. “Saddened to know about the demise of senior actor Shri Ramesh Deo. Shri Deo immortalized many characters with his great acting skills. My prayers for the departed soul," the official Tweet by the Governor of Maharashtra read.

Ramesh Deo is survived by his wife and two sons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.