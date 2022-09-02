Ramesh Sippy Says Sholay Was The First Ever Pan-India Film: 'Movies Like RRR And KGF Are...'

Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay is considered to be an iconic classic and one of the best films to have come out of the Indian entertainment industry. Having earned several accolades and being recognised for its tropes that were unique at that time, Sholay managed to usher a new wave in the entertainment industry. The trend of Pan-India films which has garnered all the rage and fervour from movie buffs and critics alike through blockbusters like KGF and RRR is here to stay. Ramesh Sippy who made the legendary film in 1975 believes his magnum opus was a pan-India film because it appealed to a wide audience.

Ramesh Sippy revealed during an interview with Hindustan Times, " If it means appealing to a wide audience, then yes. It was pan-Indian in the sense that it appealed to the whole of India." The director adds that today’s pan-India hits like RRR and KGF are to be noted for what they achieved as well. Today, India is also global. Our youngsters have gone out, experienced new cultures and learnt new things. So, today they are making films that appeal to large parts of audience in the country. They are dubbed in other languages in the country and they are being quite successful too," he says.

Advertisement

The 75-year-old director also explained that in the present scenario, there is an audience for every film irrespective of its canvas. He stated, “You can still make those smaller, specialised films because there is an audience for everything. You can have a little story set in a little village and you can also have a grand story with a large reach. It all depends on the content, in the end. If that works, the film works."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/B3BK7niVPUM" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Adding to this, Ramesh Sippy also expressed that the industry has changed so much over the years and there are ample opportunities for everyone. He said, “What the industry was 50 years back and what it is today is a whole different ball game. We not only continue to have films and television but now there is OTT as well. It is endless today, the kind of opportunities people have."

Ramesh Sippy has made a comeback with a 2020 romantic drama film titled Shimla Mirch. The film featured actors like Hema Malini, Rajkumar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Shakti Kapoor

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here