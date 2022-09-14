Ramya Krishnan Looks Stunning In Rube Silk Velvet Saree, Know Its Worth

Ramya Krishnan is one of the popular South Indian actresses and has made a special place in the hearts of millions of fans. The diva is loved for her charming personality and brilliant acting skills. She has worked in more than 260 films in five different languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

In addition, the actress has also managed to bag four Filmfare Awards, three Nandi Awards, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize, and many others. However, her role as Sivagami Devi in one of the highest-grossing Indian films, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), has received worldwide recognition.

Apart from her acting skills, she is loved for her sartorial fashion choices. Once again, the actress surprised her fans with some amazing pictures. On September 11, the 51-year-old diva shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot styled by celebrity stylist, Preetham Jukalker for her appearance on the popular reality show, Dance Ikon.

She looked simply gorgeous in a ruby-red-coloured velvet saree, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. She completed her look with a golden bangle, long meenakari earrings, and a huge matching ring.

Ramya’s makeup artist Nishi Singh teamed her look with glowy makeup, which included a crease-cut foundation base, shimmery brown eyeshadow, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lips. Along with it, she opted for a side-parted wavy hairdo and looked simply stunning.

Ramya’s saree featured Gotta Patti works and was embroidered with golden thread at the border and also featured floral embroidery all over it.

Her picture sparked a debate on her saree.

According to media reports, Ramya’s saree is very expensive. The beautiful saree belongs to the luxurious brand, Torani. The saree is named Manika Agahni Sari and the cost of it is Rs. 1,25,000. Ramya’s saree is currently the talk of the town because of its high price.

A few days ago, the actress shared another set of photos with her fans. In the pictures, she is seen in an emerald green salwar suit. She opted for a nude makeup look and kept her traces open as she posed for the camera. The pictures were loved by her fans. One of them wrote, “Insanely beautiful", while another said, “Wow so pretty mam". “Ahaa! Param Sundari," penned the third user.

On the work front, Ramya Krishnan is currently seen as the judge of the popular dancing reality show Dance Ikon, which is hosted by ace choreographer and TV personality Shekhar.

Ramya Krishnan has earlier hosted chat shows like Zara Masti Zara Dhoom and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3.

