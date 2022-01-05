Ramya Krishnan's Photos of New Year Celebration With Family Go Viral

Actress Ramya Krishnan’s pictures with her son and husband have viral on social media. They can be seen celebrating New Year with family and close friends. Everyone in the picture looks really happy and these adorable photos, recently shared by Ramya, have taken over the internet. Ramya married famous Telugu film director Krishna Vamsi in 2003 and the two have a son named Ritwik.

Ritwik is 17 years old and he wants to join the film industry as soon as he completes his studies, according to reports.

Ramya who has recently turned 51 made her acting debut with the Tamil film Vellai Manasu in 1985. Her first Telugu film was Bhalae Mithrulu in 1986. She started her career at a very young age. The actress did a lot of small roles before she became a leading actress of Telugu film industry.

The Baahubali fame actress has become a popular celebrity across south film industries. The actress has worked in films of five different languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Not many people would know that Ramya started her acting career with a Malayalam film called Neram Pularumbol. However its release got delayed and Vellai Manasu became her first release. The actress has seen a phenomenal growth in her career. While she has seen many ups and downs, looking back at her work today, one can surely say that she has made a great contribution to the south film industry.

Ramya’s role of Shivgami Devi in Baahubali series received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Her character was one of the strongest and was highly praised.

On the work front, Ramya will be next seen in Nagarjuna’s Telugu movie Bangarraju, which will be released on January 15.

