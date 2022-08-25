Ramya Krishnan's Throwback Swimsuit Pics Break Internet

Known for her role in the Baahubali film franchise as Shivgami, Ramya Krishnan is currently basking in praise for her performance in the newly released pan-India film Liger. Recently, a couple of old pictures of the veteran actress have been doing the rounds on the Internet. In some of those throwback photos, a young Ramya Krishnan is seen in a swimsuit.

In one of the pictures, Ramya’s intense gaze is making us go weak on our knees. In another picture, she is spotted rocking a black and white swimsuit, with her hair let open and a hand resting on her head.

In a black and white picture, she is chilling by the pool in a black bikini, sporting a bob haircut and an effortless look. In yet another picture, the actress is giving true water baby vibes. She complemented her look with silvery bangles and a big black bindi.

On the work front, Ramya Krishna will soon start shooting for Jailer with legendary actor Rajinikanth. The actor duo was last seen in Narasimha, which was a mega-blockbuster Tollywood film. It has been reported that Ramya will play a pivotal role in Jailer. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the upcoming film also stars Vinayakan, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi in key roles.

Ramya Krishnan’s latest film, Liger hit the theatres across India on August 25. She is portraying the role of Vijay Deverakonda’s mother in this Puri Jagganadh directorial. Ramya’s glimpse from the film was seen in the music video of Aafat, starring Vijay and Ananya Panday. Aafat has crossed over 25 million views on YouTube and has received immense love from the masses. Simha and Sravana Bhargavi have lent their vocals to the chartbuster dance number.

